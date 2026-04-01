The Darkest Universes Abandoned By GOD IV

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In this fourth installment, we dive into some of the most disturbing fictional universes ever imagined. Worlds where morality has collapsed, hope is extinct, and even the idea of a higher power has long since turned its back. These are places defined by emptiness and despair,realms where humanity itself feels like a mistake. If you thought the previous chapters were dark… this one goes even further.
Timestamps:
00:00- Introduction
01:03- Fear and Hunger
07:03- Mad God
12:15- Grave of The Fireflies
15:49- Forever Winter
20:35- Texhnolyze
25:36- We
30:35- Blade Runner