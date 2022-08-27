GRAPHIC, DISTURBING, WARNING: SEPTEMBER FLU SHOTS CONTAIN MULTIPLE MRNAS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bithchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ImOUOL0wl7ZW/









Quote: "On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane has a critical warning now that Pfizer and Moderna have free reign and approval to push out what they call their “updated C19 shots” because these are the first shots with MULTIPLE mRNAs which can only result in faster, more painful deaths; and these new poisons have been pre-approved without any safety data, because the FDA no longer requires testing. And the white embalmer clots…turns out they are composed of industrial metals that should never be in a human body, what exactly are these shots instructing the body to make? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine. www.Rubysuperfoods.com For YOUR Life Transformation MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby) The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping) CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com Getyourjava.com Promo Code: Ruby Become a Premium Member! Redvoicemedia.net/ruby Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)"

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5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele interview https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G is target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://tinyurl.com/2p99uwws ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1







