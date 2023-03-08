Create New Account
How to Control Your Ego for Self Defense
Code Red Defense
In this video, we explain how to control your ego for self defense.

When you’re confronted by an angry individual or someone cursing at you, it’s good to keep your ego in check. You don’t want to fight for a silly reason. On the contrary, you want to use your verbal defense skills to defuse the situation.

Always try to avoid fighting when you can.

Here's more powerful content on verbal defense:

Verbal Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/

Learn more on this topic here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-control-your-ego-in-a-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

