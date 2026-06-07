💥 PEACE AND SUDDEN DESTRUCTION! WHY THE IRAN WAR MUST CONTINUE

Peace and safety and sudden destruction! why when and how the Iran war Will restart. most are wondering what is going to happen over in the Middle East with Donald Trump and the Iranian regime. is the war going to restart. The Bible sure says so. in fact very clear. but why are things out of standstill? in this video we are going to find out the surprise and answers and they come from every direction. you might be amazed at what your Bible is talking about regarding these prophecies





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Kenneth -vance-12