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FORERUNNER ....
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
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THE FINAL SEVEN YEARS OF THE EARTH
AFTER the INTERVENTION of GOD

Revelation of Jesus Christ in our days

Revelation 8815
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/8/8815.html

Summary
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html

Index Themebooklets:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html

Full text search in all Translations:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/

"freely ye have recieved, freely give"

Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html


Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.


"The Last seven Years of the earth"

A selection of God's revelations to Bertha Dudde, a seamstress from Schlesien, in this book, specifically on the events of the end times, received from 1937 to 1965 by the Inner Word according to

John 14.21 and Jesaja 42.9 and 48.6

These last seven years of the earth begin with the passing away of an earthly ruler and the subsequent outbreak of the Third World War, which God will then end with a worldwide unprecedented natural disaster.

God keeps his biblical promises as they are written: Isa.42.9

Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them.

Thou hast heard, see all this; and will not ye declare it ?

I have shewed thee new things from this time, even hidden things, and thou didst not know them.

Those who have not given their lives to Jesus Christ until today still
do so today because the end of this world on earth is near.
Keywords
bibledeathgodheavenlovecrosshelljesussatanlighttruthlifeearthrapturedamnationdisciplesworshipsoulantichristlordimmortalityredeemerluciferkinggolgotha
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