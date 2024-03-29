Here's What They're Not Telling You About the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse!

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

In the words of one of my friends Scott "Incompetence, intentional, or mechanical issues?" This compilation of information pieces together the most to up-to-date intel regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The Democrats released an unclassified Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency report saying that the ship "lost propulsion" as it was leaving port. What a convenient way of trying to manipulate the masses and control the narrative. This way they (the left) could quickly trigger all their useful idiots at the push of the button that is that unclassified document release to just label anyone who might be on to them as a conspiracy theorist (like they so often do) & quickly release a statement saying, "The White House denies any 'nefarious' intent after public speculation that the Baltimore Bridge crash was 'intentional'."

In a statement provided to media outlets, Synergy Marine Group said: "Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the Dali has now mobilized its qualified individual incident response service."

So, they just told us they don't know the cause of this and yet the FBI and White House are telling us there is no connection to terrorism. How do they know if no one yet knows the exact cause?

Lara Logan and some others have some intel that says otherwise. As you will hear from watching this video, her sources and others are indicating this was potentially a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cyber attack that led to this attack on American Infrastructure.

RELATED ARTICLES & VIDEOS ⬇️

1. Clip of Boat striking Baltimore Bridge Gantry at 8x speed is truly insane - https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1772655744023671138

2. Ship Crashes Into Baltimore Bridge Causing Mass Casualty Event - https://rumble.com/v4llybk-ship-crashes-into-baltimore-bridge-causing-mass-casualty-event.html

3. Lara Logan: Bridge Collapse Due to Cyber Attack on Shipping Vessel - https://rumble.com/v4lv2ch-lara-logan-bridge-collapse-due-to-cyber-attack-on-shipping-vessel-tipping-p.html

4. Lara Logan's Take on the Baltimore, Maryland Francis Scott Key Bridge Attack - https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1772675651599770093

5. Is Collapse of Baltimore Bridge Result of CCP’s Cyber Attack? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hakk7DwN7iA

6. 中美战火已开：中共特工恐袭撞毁美国巴尔的摩大桥，习近平再次放毒用疫情控制社会，习更喜欢经济状况败坏。《老灯开讲第523期》- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYnAA-L2qZc

7. Search and Rescue Efforts Suspended for 6 Construction Workers After Baltimore Bridge Collapse - https://thepoliticsbrief.com/search-and-rescue-efforts-suspended-for-6-construction-workers-after-baltimore-bridge-collapse/

8. Vessels Belonging to Owner of Baltimore Ship Had Been Cited for Labor Violations - https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/26/us/ship-labor-baltimore-bridge-collapse.html

9. Who are Synergy Marine Group, the company that manages the ship responsible for Baltimore bridge collapse? - https://en.as.com/latest_news/who-are-synergy-marine-group-the-company-that-manages-the-ship-responsible-for-baltimore-bridge-collapse-n/

10. Islamic State claims responsibility for Moscow concert hall attack in which at least 40 were killed - https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-deadly-attack-on-moscow-concert-hall/

11. U.S. Embassy In Russia Warns Of ‘Imminent’ Moscow Attack After Foiled ISIS Synagogue Terror Attempt - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/u-s-embassy-in-russia-warns-of-imminent-attack-in-moscow-after-isis-synagogue-terror-attempt-is-thwarted/

12. The CCP BOUGHT Mitch McConnell?! BOMBSHELL Discoveries w/ Peter Schweizer: Red Handed 1/2 | Huckabee - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixPZH26LdoI

13. Live Updates: A Moment of Silence in Baltimore Honors Bridge Victims - https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/03/28/us/baltimore-key-bridge-collapse