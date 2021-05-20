Exclusive: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population

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Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.
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