Audio Mynd – Touching Myself-esteem (Official Funk Rock Video)

Step into the warped genius of Audio Mynd with Touching Myself-esteem—a funk rock explosion of wild thoughts, slap bass, punchy kicks, intricate drums, and lyrics that bend reality. This stream-of-consciousness masterpiece blends humor, brilliance, and sonic swagger into something completely one-of-a-kind.
🎧 Original Song | Funk Rock | Slap Bass | Stream-of-Consciousness Lyrical Madness
🔥 For fans of Frank Zappa, Primus, RHCP, Ween, and fearless creativity.
🎸 Funk rock meets psychedelic satire
🥁 Slamming drums and thick groove layers
📜 Lyrics that defy logic, grammar, and expectation (on purpose)
🎙️ Epic male vocals polished to glorious absurdity
🚀 Stream-of-consciousness storytelling with poetic chaos
Stream. Subscribe. Touch your self-esteem.
Audio Mynd is here to weird things up—in the best way possible.
http://audiomynd.com