Over the last 3 months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected Israel have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars - JD Vance

Adding: ⚡️ — BREAKING: Iran has suspended its delegation’s planned trip to Switzerland for the first round of U.S.-Iran negotiations following ongoing Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, according to Al-Mayadeen, citing sources.

Video Description:

JD Vance:



Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected Israel have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.



The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.

Adding:

CENTCOPE announced the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

@CENTCOM

Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2067660042736734352

Adding:

⚡️ — Trump proved that the current so-called MoU is just for market manipulation, as he stated that "markets are loving what is happening with oil prices." Yes, when you are preparing for another round of aggression, it is better to benefit from it economically too.



That is why Trump calls on Israel to restrain and avoid unpredictable behavior that would lead to canceling their market insider trading game.

His post:

@realDonaldTrump

The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up. We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116772416131420569

Adding:

NEW: Message from Iran's Supreme Leader to the Iranian nation on the US-Iran MoU:



"In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful



The proud and loyal nation of Iran,



As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States.



On the path to reaching this stage, the officials responsible for this matter made great efforts out of sincere concern and with good intentions. Of course, the President of the United States also used various forms of pressure for this matter, relying on intimidation.



In principle, I had a different opinion, but because of the commitment made by the respected President, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members, to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and because they clearly accepted responsibility for it, I issued permission for it.



He has also stated that if the American side seeks to demand more, they will not accept it and will leave the negotiations.



From this moment, we, meaning you, the proud nation, and this humble servant, will await the fulfillment of the stated conditions.



It is self-evident that the negotiations that will take place in the future do not mean accepting the enemy’s view.



We hope that the prayers of our master, His Eminence Hujjat ibn al-Hasan, may our souls be sacrificed for him, will bring all kinds of victories and successes to the honorable people of Iran.



Peace be upon you, and God’s mercy and blessings."





@IntelSlava

@LeonovZ





