Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 6) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

Recorded on February 25th, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview.
We cover many topics, including: Mike Lang (Myspace aquirer and Hulu founder, former CEO of Miramax Films), The Wachowski Brothers, Harvey Weinstein, Tom Hanks, Jeremy Renner, Disney, Miramax, Warner Brothers, recently recovered '90s Zip and floppy drives, and much more.
