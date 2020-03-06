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Τηλεφωνική παρέμβαση του λοχαγού σε εκπομπή με θεμα τα γεγονότα του έβρου.
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313 views • March 06, 2020
Ο Λοχαγός ε.α. , Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος, προσκεκλημένος του διαχειριστή της ομάδας "Ένωση Ελλήνων Πατριωτών" και της εκπομπής με θέμα τα γεγονότα στον Έβρο (04/03/20), μιλάει για όλα.
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ΛΑΪΚΗ ΚΙΝΗΣΙΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ
Η Μητέρα ΕΛΛΑΣ σε χρειάζεται. ΜΗ της γυρνάς την πλάτη!
Μάθε περισσότερα, ενημερώσου, αγωνίσου:
#ΛΑΚΙΠ #ΠΕΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
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