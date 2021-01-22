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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 21January2021 Put the head back on the Snake
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760 views • January 22, 2021
Nothing moving out of DC. P-3s up today. FBI, DOJ, DHS, CIA going back to Dark Ops and covering tracks. Put the head back on the Snake. Cover Prison locations.
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