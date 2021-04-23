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Et l'art dans tout ça ? Louis Fouché
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0 view • April 23, 2021
21 avril 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfgyDnFV2bU
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Après avoir été l'invité de Stéphane Chatry pour la chaîne Éthique TV, Louis Fouché invite à son tour Stéphane Chatry pour Réinfo TV pour parler des Arts Militants.
Stéphane a invité Malachi Farrell, artiste plasticien irlandais, et Paul Ardenne, historien de l'art, commissaire d'exposition et écrivain français.
Barrueco est invité à réjouir le plateau avec ses chansons délicates
Erik Skar Baroux, toujours en voyage avec la Tournée Fantastique, a invité Roxane Chafei pour parler du film qu'elle tourne actuellement dans les Landes, ainsi que de son engagement dans le mouvement "Enfance et Libertés" qu'elle a co-fondé.
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Après avoir été l'invité de Stéphane Chatry pour la chaîne Éthique TV, Louis Fouché invite à son tour Stéphane Chatry pour Réinfo TV pour parler des Arts Militants.
Stéphane a invité Malachi Farrell, artiste plasticien irlandais, et Paul Ardenne, historien de l'art, commissaire d'exposition et écrivain français.
Barrueco est invité à réjouir le plateau avec ses chansons délicates
Erik Skar Baroux, toujours en voyage avec la Tournée Fantastique, a invité Roxane Chafei pour parler du film qu'elle tourne actuellement dans les Landes, ainsi que de son engagement dans le mouvement "Enfance et Libertés" qu'elle a co-fondé.
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