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Who Is Bill Gates? (Full Documentary, 2020) (MIRRORED)
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2097 views • September 01, 2020
Who Is Bill Gates? (Full Documentary, 2020) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/TY-vLrz9XCc
TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about this documentary, including the audio and video downloads and hyperlinked transcript at corbettreport.com/gates
Mirrored from You Tube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/TY-vLrz9XCc
TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about this documentary, including the audio and video downloads and hyperlinked transcript at corbettreport.com/gates
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