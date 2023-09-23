JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #2B, Colossians 1:9-23, 20230816

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #2B, Colossians 1:9-23;

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230916

In Colossians 1:9-23, the Apostle Paul is reminding us of what our Heavenly Father has established.

9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;

10 that ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God;

11 strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;

12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the Saints in Light:

13 who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son:

14 in whom we have Redemption through His Blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

15 who is the image of the invisible GOD, the firstborn of every creature:

16 for by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him:

17 and He is before all things, and by Him all things consist.

18 And He is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things He might have the preeminence.

19 For it pleased the Father that in Him should all fulness dwell;

20 and, having made peace through the blood of His cross, by Him to reconcile all things unto Himself; by Him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.

21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath He reconciled.

22 in the body of His flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in His sight:

23 if ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the Gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister. Amen! (Colossians 1:9-23)

From the above Scriptures, verse 23 encourages us that because we have been Justified by Faith in Christ Jesus, we shall be rewarded “if we continue in the faith already grounded and settled for us, and we are not moved away from the hope of the Gospel, which we have heard preached to every creature in the world.

May GOD’s Holy Spirit keep us all grounded in His Word, and not return to ungodliness by GOD’s Grace. Amen!

We thank GOD for what He has delivered to our attention today. Amen! Note: We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online.

