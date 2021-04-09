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What makes Putin a Patriot- A True Leader of Russia
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130 views • April 09, 2021
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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