Professor Brian Adams - "Global Grids"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On June 28, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Brian Adams
Topic: Global Grids
Bio:
Brian Adams retired university lecturer
Irish by birth. He lives in Scotland by choice
challenges conventions by nature
knows by certainty that humanity is awakening
There's a heart that beats in Ireland, you can feel it everywhere
in the hills at the ancient stones, at the round towers, you can
even sense it in the air
From this awareness curiosity developed, research was pursued and
challenging empirical evidence emerged. The impact is global as our
collective, manipulated, illusion slowly but steadily melts.
Interview Panel
Grace
Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/