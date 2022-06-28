Professor Brian Adams - "Global Grids"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 28, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Brian Adams

Topic: Global Grids





Bio:





Brian Adams retired university lecturer

Irish by birth. He lives in Scotland by choice

challenges conventions by nature

knows by certainty that humanity is awakening





There's a heart that beats in Ireland, you can feel it everywhere

in the hills at the ancient stones, at the round towers, you can

even sense it in the air





From this awareness curiosity developed, research was pursued and

challenging empirical evidence emerged. The impact is global as our

collective, manipulated, illusion slowly but steadily melts.







Interview Panel





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837







Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path







Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/