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G2 Starting Protocol MMS, Chlorine Dioxide
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656 views • March 24, 2020
Every body is different so we start slow, easing into MMS with the starting protocol begining with 1/2 a drop doses 8x a day the first day, 1 drop 8x the next, 2 drop the next, 3 drops the next and then you may start Protocol 1000...
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