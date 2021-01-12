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DC Passes Bill B23-017 To Vaccinate Children Without Parental Knowledge Or Consent @ age 11
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161 views • January 12, 2021
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This bill is so diabolical, at 11 years of age these vaccine criminals can gain consent from a child at the age of 11 years old. Not only that, the schools, the administrators of the vaccines and even the insurance companies are to with-hold this information from the parents.
This Reported has effected me more than any has in a long time. Please encourage mothers and families with children in the school system to get them out at all costs.
here is the Bill .. under this version it says "Children of any age can give consent" .. https://legiscan.com/DC/text/B23-0171/id/1948361
Say good bye to parental rights .. that is unless you fight.
Bill Gates vaccine company GAVI has already been marketing and targeting these children with propaganda cartoons to encourage the children to go along with this. This was passed 12-23-2020 and is ready to roll out nation wide.
This is a report that should go viral. Share it, Copy/reload it everywhere.
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This bill is so diabolical, at 11 years of age these vaccine criminals can gain consent from a child at the age of 11 years old. Not only that, the schools, the administrators of the vaccines and even the insurance companies are to with-hold this information from the parents.
This Reported has effected me more than any has in a long time. Please encourage mothers and families with children in the school system to get them out at all costs.
here is the Bill .. under this version it says "Children of any age can give consent" .. https://legiscan.com/DC/text/B23-0171/id/1948361
Say good bye to parental rights .. that is unless you fight.
Bill Gates vaccine company GAVI has already been marketing and targeting these children with propaganda cartoons to encourage the children to go along with this. This was passed 12-23-2020 and is ready to roll out nation wide.
This is a report that should go viral. Share it, Copy/reload it everywhere.
I have back up channels for those having issues viewing my reports
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
please also follow me at ALTERNATE video platforms.
BitChute .. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
BitTube.tv https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
UGET .. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WardoRants
BrandNewTube .. https://brandnewtube.com/@WardoRants
odysee .. https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
Social Media Sites
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
MiWe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
And don't forget
Trenches .. https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/
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