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The Dirty Dossier and the Daughter’s Diary
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211 views • November 07, 2021
November 7, 2021 - Mainstream propagandists turned a blind eye to most of the Deep State’s worst crimes, but this week there were two important developments, and gave us the right to say, I told you so! While we congratulate ourselves on having truth confirmed, we’re still waiting to see justice complete its work.
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Prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.autonews.com/regulation-safety/house-sends-infrastructure-bill-ev-provisions-biden-tax-credit-union-built-evs
WH’s Richmond on Fox on social spending bill: It is fully paid for. It's more than paid for and it will lead to long term debt reduction. That is a fact.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10174625/Greene-praises-progressive-squad-having-balls-vote-against-Bidens-infrastructure-bill.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/house-passes-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-amid-wrangling-over-reconciliation-package/
https://nypost.com/2021/09/17/michael-sussmann-indicted-pleads-not-guilty-in-alleged-fbi-lie/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/fbi-raids-home-james-okeefe-ashley-biden-diary-project-veritas
Wharton School of Business, University of PA
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10174625/Greene-praises-progressive-squad-having-balls-vote-against-Bidens-infrastructure-bill.html
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Don’t forget to Subscribe to Praying Citizen Newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.autonews.com/regulation-safety/house-sends-infrastructure-bill-ev-provisions-biden-tax-credit-union-built-evs
WH’s Richmond on Fox on social spending bill: It is fully paid for. It's more than paid for and it will lead to long term debt reduction. That is a fact.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10174625/Greene-praises-progressive-squad-having-balls-vote-against-Bidens-infrastructure-bill.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/house-passes-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-amid-wrangling-over-reconciliation-package/
https://nypost.com/2021/09/17/michael-sussmann-indicted-pleads-not-guilty-in-alleged-fbi-lie/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/fbi-raids-home-james-okeefe-ashley-biden-diary-project-veritas
Wharton School of Business, University of PA
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10174625/Greene-praises-progressive-squad-having-balls-vote-against-Bidens-infrastructure-bill.html
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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