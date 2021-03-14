Breonna Taylor marches turn ugly, 2 rioters jump on police car, armed activists shut down Louisville

#Louisville #Walker #Taylor #Riot #Protest #MostlyPeaceful #Antifa #BLM



Demonstrations to commemorate the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death have turned violent as protesters clashed with cops and members of the public at marches across the country.



Hundreds of activists took to the streets in Los Angeles for a march on Saturday night, where two demonstrators were seen smashing a squad car.



Video shared on social media shows the men beating the hood of the LAPD vehicle as it stopped on a road in Hollywood with its siren blaring.



The cop car then slowly started to move with the men still smashing the hood, before it abruptly accelerated throwing the men onto the road.



'LAPD just ran over two protesters at the Hollywood Breonna Taylor march,' one activist stated beneath a video of the incident.



Other footage shared to social media showed police clad in riot gear as they stood off against protesters. Several businesses in the Hollywood area were also reportedly vandalized.



Meanwhile, in Louisville, Kentucky - the city where Taylor was shot dead during a botched police raid on her home on March 13, 2020 - armed demonstrators blocked roads prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly.



'Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse,' the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter at 9.30pm local time.



It is currently unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody



In Seattle, police were seen blocking roads as other cops on bikes were pictured pushing a crowd forward into the downtown area.



Meanwhile, in Portland, there was a heavy police presence as hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.



The city has been on high alert following two nights of unrest earlier this week during unrelated protests purportedly held by Antifa.



During those rallies, far-left activists set fires, smashed windows of businesses and vandalized a federal courthouse.