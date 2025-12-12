DEPOPULATION SCANDAL! Almost 90% of all PCR Tests Were FRAUDULENT!

Citing a German study discussed by Dr. John Campbell that claims 86–90% of positive results on PCR tests during COVID were false positives, Jimmy concludes that COVID-19 PCR testing dramatically overestimated infections. He contrasts these claims with earlier estimates from medical authorities and journals such as The Lancet, the UK government, and The New England Journal of Medicine, accusing them of deliberately misleading the public.





Jimmy also shares footage of Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, criticizing Anthony Fauci and uses this to support broader claims of corruption in medicine, public health, and pandemic policy. The segment ends with a discussion between Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger about how widespread institutional failure destroyed public trust and comparing pandemic mismanagement to historical medical abuses.





LEARN MORE HERE: https://theholyface.org/nwo/Analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-Slovak-Republic.pdf





Reported 4-25-2021 - UK, government have already said over 70% of victims in "NEXT WAVE" will be those that received the 2 vaccine shots, They are aware already that the covid mRNA Bioweapon Jabbed people will be the first to start dying off, Do NOT take it or the TEST, HOLD FIRM, DO NOT GIVE INTO COERCION.,





THERE WAS NEVER A REASON TO:

-Lockdown

-Mandate Experimental Bioweapon mRNA Jabs

-Mandate Masks

-Restrict Travel

-Six Feet Distance





Credits to: The Jimmy Dore Show