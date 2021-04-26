X22 REPORT: Light Will Destroy The Invisible Enemy, If One Falls They All Fall, Judgement Day

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Light Will Destroy The Invisible Enemy, If One Falls They All Fall, Judgement Day
This is the first thorough independent audit in US History.
The [DS] is panicking, the audit in Arizona is continuing. But they will try to block the information from reaching the people. They already started. Watch the MSM/Fake News/[DS] begin to block all information. The truth will not be stopped, the people are the force, the people will demand justice. During the audit they are using light to see fold marks, judgement day is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.