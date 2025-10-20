China-Russia Use AI Powered Cyberwarfare Causing Global Outage. Amazon, Alexa, Ring Doorbell, Venmo

AI-Powered Cyberwarfare: Microsoft Sounds Alarm as Adversaries Escalate Attacks on U.S. Is the AWS outage linked to cyberwar with China? China accuses US of cyberattack on its National Time Service Center. A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has caused widespread internet disruptions this morning (October 20), affecting dozens of popular apps, games, and websites, including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Ring. Users began reporting issues early Sunday morning, with DownDetector recording a massive surge in outage reports for services reliant on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Meanwhile, China on Sunday, October 19, accused the US National Security Agency (NSA) of carrying out a “premeditated” cyberattack targeting the National Time Service Center (NTSC). The Ministry of State Security (MSS), in a post on WeChat, described the US as the “greatest source of chaos in cyberspace.”





In a stark warning echoing across the digital landscape, Microsoft has today released its annual Digital Threats Report, revealing a dramatic escalation in cyberattacks against U.S. companies, governments, and individuals, increasingly propelled by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The report, building on earlier findings from February 2024, highlights a disturbing trend: foreign adversaries, including state-sponsored groups from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, are leveraging AI, particularly large language models (LLMs), as a potent "productivity tool" to enhance the sophistication and scale of their malicious operations. This development signals a critical juncture in national security, demanding immediate and robust defensive measures to counter the weaponization of AI in cyberspace.





Massive Amazon outage takes down Venmo, Snapchat, Alexa, Reddit and much of the internet – all the latest AWS updates live. An AWS earthquake has given the internet a very bad day





Iran, China, Russia Officially End UNSC Resolution 2231 On Nuclear Deal | 'Oct 18 Marks End Of. Iran, Russia, China send letter to UN declaring nuclear deal with Tehran terminated

Countries criticized UK, France, Germany for ‘legally and procedurally flawed’ attempt to trigger ‘snapback mechanism’





Amazon Web Services outage impacts major US airlines. China Accuses US of Major Cyberattack: What to Know. Beijing’s claims portraying the United States as its primary cyber threat, comes as the U.S. has made similar claims about Chinese state-backed hackers. The accusations also come as a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, prompting speculation about a broader cyber conflict. 'Iran is developing a nuclear missile to hit the US,' Netanyahu warns in Ben Shapiro interview.

Iran vows to avenge Qassem Soleimani’s killing three years ago. Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike shortly after touching down in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.





Trump Says US Needs Tomahawk Missiles Amid Ukraine Request

China, Russia Condemn US Military Threats Against Venezuela at UNSC Meeting

President Trump Authorizes CIA To Take Action Inside Venezuela. Trump’s patience with Putin has ‘basically run out,’ ex-CIA station chief says. U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago issues warning for Americans amid rising Venezuela tensions. Trump administration strikes a seventh alleged drug boat, killing 3, Hegseth says. Trump is right to tell Zelensky, ‘No Tomahawks for Ukraine yet’





