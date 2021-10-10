WOW: 871 Los Angeles Firefighters to File $1.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The firefighters are facing a mandate saying they must be vaccinated by October 20th.
The 871 plaintiffs are asking for $2 million each — or $1.7 billion among them.
KTLA spoke to some of the firefighters involved in the lawsuit. Some said they already had COVID and believe that they have antibodies. Others said that they are concerned about adverse reactions to the vaccine.