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Mergers & Acquisitions with Flora Growth's CEO Luis Merchan (NASDAQ: FLGC)
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21 views • March 04, 2022
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia.
Advantages of Colombia, cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities. Plans for regional and global expansion. Various barriers of entry across sectors and regions.
Interview Outline:
*Acquisition of #JustCBD
*The importance of distribution
*Building a team during the #GreatResignation
*Capital market challenges & opportunities
*Value via new emerging markets or distressed assets?
*Stocks prices post Federal Legalization
*Expanding into the U.S. via Mexico from Colombia
*CBD dietary supplements & the FDA
*Global expansion into U.K. and Europe
*How R&D impacts revenue streams
Episode 900 The #TalkingHedge talks to Luis Merchan CEO at Flora Growth...
https://youtu.be/pOogDbuO7E4
Advantages of Colombia, cost-effectiveness and experience with growing and exporting commodities. Plans for regional and global expansion. Various barriers of entry across sectors and regions.
Interview Outline:
*Acquisition of #JustCBD
*The importance of distribution
*Building a team during the #GreatResignation
*Capital market challenges & opportunities
*Value via new emerging markets or distressed assets?
*Stocks prices post Federal Legalization
*Expanding into the U.S. via Mexico from Colombia
*CBD dietary supplements & the FDA
*Global expansion into U.K. and Europe
*How R&D impacts revenue streams
Episode 900 The #TalkingHedge talks to Luis Merchan CEO at Flora Growth...
https://youtu.be/pOogDbuO7E4
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