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WEF asks Gates how they plan to get Governments and private companies to comply with the climate agenda. Gates says they will be aggressively regulated and Taxed into submission.
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61 views • January 20, 2022
WEF asks Gates how they plan to get Governments and private companies to comply with the climate agenda.
Gates says they will be aggressively regulated and Taxed into submission.
These tyrants are jumping from one fake crisis to the next!
Gates says they will be aggressively regulated and Taxed into submission.
These tyrants are jumping from one fake crisis to the next!
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