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L. A. Conscious Life Expo, 2020 - Full Talk by Phillip A. Wilson - The Relax Far Infrared Sauna
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10 views • August 24, 2020
Phillip Wilson speaking at the Conscious Life Expo - The topic of my talk today is Spiritual Purification Using Far Infrared Saunas. Here is a short summary:
A purified body makes it much easier for you to contact that part of yourself that’s connected to all of life. The Relax Sauna helps you unlock that connection, the one helping people rise above the unconscious beliefs and programming interfering with them being the best versions of themselves they can be.
Water molecules are far-infrared molecules. Human bodies emit far-infrared energy. A far-infrared sauna generates an energy that resonates with the water molecules in your body.
The Relax Sauna Company took 10 years to figure out how to filter out near-infrared, mid-infrared, and all of the energies that are not the far-infrared that is the energy that resonates with the cells in your body. It uses a semiconductor chip technology that generates about 98% pure far infrared ray energy. The more far-infrared you can get, the more effective it is.
The energy generators of the cell, the mitochondria, are especially receptive to far-infrared energy and create ATP and nitric oxide, creating more than they normally would and all your cells are energized by the pulsating of all the water molecules. It catalyzes your whole body. It’s very magical.
There’s a spiritual purification that happens because it cleanses you physically and activates the parasympathetic nervous system which interconnects the mind, the emotions, and the physical body.
Back in the 1960s, normal Finnish saunas were great. The world is much more toxic now.
People say, "I don’t understand it. I feel more energized and yet, I feel more relaxed.” They think that’s an oxymoron.
When water molecules and, hence the blood cells, which are comprised mainly of water, pulsate they get smaller, increasing blood circulation. And, it oxygenates the cells killing the pathogens and the anaerobic bacteria.
Hippocrates and Parmenides, ancient Greeks who are both attributed to having said this, said, "Find me a way to create sweat or a fever and I will cure disease." So, for your body, it’s one of the best things in the world.
The nutrition people say nutrition is very very important. And, the exercise buffs say, exercise is important. Well, far infrared energy is, actually, what it causes in the body is movement. Exercise is a subset of movement. It is the movement of the cells in detoxifying the body and cleansing the body, activating the whole lymphatic system of the body, which is detoxing the body.
That makes it easier for you to absorb nutrients now. Because before, when the mercury was in the body, and that’s where the magnesium belongs but, the mercury was there, when you get the mercury out, now, you can absorb nutrients, So. you need movement. You need the lymphatic system to be activated.
A near-infrared laser penetrates 9 inches. A near-infrared light bulb penetrates 1 to 2 mm. Far-infrared penetrates 1-3/4 to 2 inches into the body. pulsating the water molecules and activating every cell in the body.
We are far-infrared energy emitters. We only emit far-infrared energy. We only absorb far infrared energy.
Water does not absorb near-infrared energy.
If you’re going to detoxify yourself, physically, emotionally and mentally, and have spiritual purification, the more far-infrared you have, the more effective the sauna can be.
Water molecules vibrate at 8 microns. Human cells vibrate around 9.4 microns. Far infrared vibrates between 4 and 14 microns. It does 5 things. It pulsates the water molecules, increases core temperature, mobilizes the lymphatic system, increases micro-circulation, activates the parasympathetic nervous system and gets the mitochondria to generate ATP and nitric oxide. This cleanses and purifies the body.
When you activate the parasympathetic nervous system and get out of fight-or-flight mode, and get into a being-in-the-zone mode, then you feel tuned in, cleansed and purified
In any other sauna, it takes between 5 to 40 min. to feel what the Relax Sauna does in 30 seconds. You start sweating in 8 minutes. Preheating for 20 or 30 minutes, it’s usually 30 or 40 minutes before you start sweating in any other sauna.
The guy who wrote on reddit.com said that he tested out 2 Amazon $200 and $500 saunas. They only increased core temperature 1/2° The Relax Sauna increased core temperature 3.2° Other saunas cannot do you what the Relax Sauna does. It will antidote EMF more than any other sauna because it’s got about 5 to 9 times more far-infrared ray than any other sauna
When a vitamin supplement has a 100 mg of vitamin C and it doesn’t do what the doctor said would do and, then you find a 1 gram vitamin C tablet and, you take three or four of them, boom, it does exactly what the doctor said it would do.
With the other saunas, you are under-dosing. And, that’s why those saunas sell for 2 or $300.
Order a Relax Sauna at https://relaxsaunas.com
A purified body makes it much easier for you to contact that part of yourself that’s connected to all of life. The Relax Sauna helps you unlock that connection, the one helping people rise above the unconscious beliefs and programming interfering with them being the best versions of themselves they can be.
Water molecules are far-infrared molecules. Human bodies emit far-infrared energy. A far-infrared sauna generates an energy that resonates with the water molecules in your body.
The Relax Sauna Company took 10 years to figure out how to filter out near-infrared, mid-infrared, and all of the energies that are not the far-infrared that is the energy that resonates with the cells in your body. It uses a semiconductor chip technology that generates about 98% pure far infrared ray energy. The more far-infrared you can get, the more effective it is.
The energy generators of the cell, the mitochondria, are especially receptive to far-infrared energy and create ATP and nitric oxide, creating more than they normally would and all your cells are energized by the pulsating of all the water molecules. It catalyzes your whole body. It’s very magical.
There’s a spiritual purification that happens because it cleanses you physically and activates the parasympathetic nervous system which interconnects the mind, the emotions, and the physical body.
Back in the 1960s, normal Finnish saunas were great. The world is much more toxic now.
People say, "I don’t understand it. I feel more energized and yet, I feel more relaxed.” They think that’s an oxymoron.
When water molecules and, hence the blood cells, which are comprised mainly of water, pulsate they get smaller, increasing blood circulation. And, it oxygenates the cells killing the pathogens and the anaerobic bacteria.
Hippocrates and Parmenides, ancient Greeks who are both attributed to having said this, said, "Find me a way to create sweat or a fever and I will cure disease." So, for your body, it’s one of the best things in the world.
The nutrition people say nutrition is very very important. And, the exercise buffs say, exercise is important. Well, far infrared energy is, actually, what it causes in the body is movement. Exercise is a subset of movement. It is the movement of the cells in detoxifying the body and cleansing the body, activating the whole lymphatic system of the body, which is detoxing the body.
That makes it easier for you to absorb nutrients now. Because before, when the mercury was in the body, and that’s where the magnesium belongs but, the mercury was there, when you get the mercury out, now, you can absorb nutrients, So. you need movement. You need the lymphatic system to be activated.
A near-infrared laser penetrates 9 inches. A near-infrared light bulb penetrates 1 to 2 mm. Far-infrared penetrates 1-3/4 to 2 inches into the body. pulsating the water molecules and activating every cell in the body.
We are far-infrared energy emitters. We only emit far-infrared energy. We only absorb far infrared energy.
Water does not absorb near-infrared energy.
If you’re going to detoxify yourself, physically, emotionally and mentally, and have spiritual purification, the more far-infrared you have, the more effective the sauna can be.
Water molecules vibrate at 8 microns. Human cells vibrate around 9.4 microns. Far infrared vibrates between 4 and 14 microns. It does 5 things. It pulsates the water molecules, increases core temperature, mobilizes the lymphatic system, increases micro-circulation, activates the parasympathetic nervous system and gets the mitochondria to generate ATP and nitric oxide. This cleanses and purifies the body.
When you activate the parasympathetic nervous system and get out of fight-or-flight mode, and get into a being-in-the-zone mode, then you feel tuned in, cleansed and purified
In any other sauna, it takes between 5 to 40 min. to feel what the Relax Sauna does in 30 seconds. You start sweating in 8 minutes. Preheating for 20 or 30 minutes, it’s usually 30 or 40 minutes before you start sweating in any other sauna.
The guy who wrote on reddit.com said that he tested out 2 Amazon $200 and $500 saunas. They only increased core temperature 1/2° The Relax Sauna increased core temperature 3.2° Other saunas cannot do you what the Relax Sauna does. It will antidote EMF more than any other sauna because it’s got about 5 to 9 times more far-infrared ray than any other sauna
When a vitamin supplement has a 100 mg of vitamin C and it doesn’t do what the doctor said would do and, then you find a 1 gram vitamin C tablet and, you take three or four of them, boom, it does exactly what the doctor said it would do.
With the other saunas, you are under-dosing. And, that’s why those saunas sell for 2 or $300.
Order a Relax Sauna at https://relaxsaunas.com
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