FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN THE STANDS AT LEAFS GAME

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BTW, this wasn't a "fight", it was a beat down! 😬⬇️
Things got a little out of hand at the leafs game last night after a grown man allegedly put his hand on a girl which led to this fight
https://t.co/NZFI4JDXuH
(🎥 @6ixbuzztv)
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