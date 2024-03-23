Create New Account
Rep Bob Good | Speaker Mike Johnson Should Have Listened to This Advice
Real Americas Voice  |  Speaker Mike Johnson Should Have Listened to This Advice. On the eve of the spending vote, U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA-05) said he advised House Speaker Mike Johnson to attach border security to the bill and require the U.S. Senate to choose between shutting down the government or shutting down the border. 


"The American people will be with us in the fight and stunned at first that anybody is actually fighting for them," Good said. "Then they will rally behind us, and you can be a heroic speaker who is leading a fight on behalf of the American people."


