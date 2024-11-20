⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (20 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 95th Air Assault Brigade and 22nd Mechanised Brigade near Liptsy, Borshchevaya, Chernoglazovka, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

One counter-attack launched by the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade was repelled. The AFU losses amounted to more than 105 troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 28th, 44th, 60th, 63rd, 66th, 67th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 4th Natl Guard Brigade near Lozovaya, Petropavlovka, Zeleny Gay, Izyumskoye, Novoyegorovka, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Torskoye, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

5 counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 3rd Assault Brig and 14th Mech'd Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 420 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehics, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Four ammo depots and one UAV depot were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 30th, 46th, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 37th Marine Brigade near Zaliznyanskoye, Nikolayevka, Annovka, Chasov Yar, Ulakly, Minkovka, Sukhiye Yaly, Kurakhovo, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar and five ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Ilyinka (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on the 100th Mech'd Brigade, 1st Tank Brig of the AFU, 109th Territorial Defence Brig, and 12th Natl Guard Brig near Druzhba, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Zarya, and Sukhaya Balka (DPR).

12 counter-attacks launched by formations of the 23rd, 42nd, 117th mech'd brigs, 68th, 71st, 152nd jaeger brigs, 425th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 35th Marine Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the Natl Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses up to 390 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd Mech'd Brigade of the AFU, 113th, 120th, 128th, 129th territorial defence brigs, and 21st Natl Guard Brig near Razliv, Velikaya Novoselka, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic).



Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses up to 115 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station was destroyed.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses to the 65th, 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 103rd, 126th territorial defence brigs, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Novopavlovka, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), Dneprovskoye, Nikolskoye, and Kazatskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 80 troops, 3 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one Plastun electronic recon syst. One materiel depot was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power industry facilities ensuring operation of UKR defence industry enterprises, UAV depots, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 139 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 141 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,400 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,397 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,490 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,248 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,541 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.