Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT X22 REPORT Ep. 3172a - Hedge Funds Backing Away From ESG, [WEF] Plan Falling Apart, Shutdown Looms
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
Shop now
186 views
Published 20 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3172a - Sept 25th, 2023

Hedge Funds Backing Away From ESG, [WEF] Plan Falling Apart, Shutdown Looms

The [WEF] plan for the great reset and the green new deal is falling apart. Hedge funds are now dumping ESG stock and the people realize that the ESG narrative does not work. The people are seeing the economy implode on itself and the people know who is responsible. A shutdown is looming and in the end the people will blame Biden for it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket