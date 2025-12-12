How I Fell In Love! Listener Questions Answered

Stefan Molyneux explores philosophical questions in this episode, beginning with the issue of creating a universal moral theory that lacks operational tests. He examines Universally Preferable Behavior (UPB) as an alternative to flawed moral frameworks that encourage violence.





He points out the value of keeping moral philosophy simple, particularly when teaching children, and questions the vagueness often found in ethical debates. Molyneux covers the challenges of family relationships, including co-parenting with someone who has borderline personality disorder, and stresses the role of clear communication.





He talks about personal responsibility in the context of social structures, arguing for the recognition of free will in making moral choices. The episode ends with a look at men's responsibilities in building positive family interactions through generosity and kindness, combining philosophical ideas with everyday advice on morality and relationships.





Questions:





"Serious question:

"Can a moral theory qualify as ‘universal’ if it cannot be expressed as a fully operational test, one that produces the same judgment regardless of who performs it, where, or under what incentives?





"In other words:

"Is UPB decidable?





"If so, what is the operational test by which two independent observers, following your method step-by-step, would reach the same moral verdict in every case, including disagreements about property, reciprocity, and externalities?"









"How to coparent with a woman with intense and violent BPD? Young kids involved."









"Why does a man who hates academia have 'MA in history' in his Twitter description?"









"This I think is the deepest question possible or I mean all questions will eventually lead to this one:





"Why should anything exist?"













"Is morality objective or subjective?





"How do we determine objective morality?"













"If a woman was raped in the past, should she be honest with the man she’s dating ?"













"Is a pre-emptive strike, such as the one in the movie Minority Report; convicting a man or woman of a future crime; is that moral?"









"I got a question from a vegan that asked:

"Why should the question if it’s moral or immoral to kill an animal, depend on the animals capacity to understand morality and not just our own ?





"As someone that eats meat, I didn‘t really know a good answer."













"Should UPB replace religion?





"Would it be a religion for everyone or just libertarians?"









"Many men work a lot of hours or away from home. Is it 'fair' for them to not spend as much time as possible with their kids when they can be home, to make sure they are being raised properly by their wife? (not all hobbies, unnecessary projects, sports with buddies in the man cave, etc 'because I work so much and kids are the mom’s job!')





"Why do some men leave all the parenting to the mother, then complain that the kids don’t listen and turned out bad. Seems like many men relinquish their parenting responsibilities and blame the women.





"I understand working takes you away (I was working single mom over a decade) but when I wasn’t at work, my life was making sure kids had everything and I taught them above their grade level anything I though they could understand. PS I’m not talking about sharing housework."













"Do we have free will, or is everything determined?"









"What was it that made you realize your wife was the one?"





