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Beast Quantum AI JADE Helm World Wide Manhattan Project. The Sword Is Coming.
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47 views • March 28, 2020
May God bless and keep you and the grace and peace Christ Jesus be with you all! Hold fast! Godspeed!
ABC's of Salvation.... Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior. Believe in the finished redemtive work of Jesus Christ on the cross alone for the remission of all your sins (past, present and future) and eternal life! Call on the name of the Lord. ("All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved." Romans 10:13) "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but through me." (John 14:6) "When you declare with your mouth Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart God raised Him from the dead you will be saved. For with the heart man believes and is justified and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation." ( Romans 10:9-10) "For it is by grace you are saved through faith. It is not your own doing. It is the FREE gift of God. Not by works lest any man boast." (Ephesians 2:8-9)
ABC's of Salvation.... Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior. Believe in the finished redemtive work of Jesus Christ on the cross alone for the remission of all your sins (past, present and future) and eternal life! Call on the name of the Lord. ("All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved." Romans 10:13) "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but through me." (John 14:6) "When you declare with your mouth Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart God raised Him from the dead you will be saved. For with the heart man believes and is justified and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation." ( Romans 10:9-10) "For it is by grace you are saved through faith. It is not your own doing. It is the FREE gift of God. Not by works lest any man boast." (Ephesians 2:8-9)
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