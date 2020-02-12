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DEADLY CORONA VIRUS - VIDEO NO 2 - 12/02/2020 - by AUTHOR S.N.Strutt
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155 views • February 12, 2020
THE DEADLY CORONA VIRUS IS SPREADING EXPONENTIALLY OR 1000 X'S THE SPEED OF A COMMON FLU. WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE GETTING PARANOID NOT ALLOWING LUXURY SHIPS TO DOCK IN THEIR PORTS FOR FEAR OF THE CORONA VIRUS. WHEN HAS SUCH A THING HAPPENED EVER BEFORE. SO MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN ONLY 3 WEEKS. PREDICTION - BILLIONS WILL CONTRACT THE VIRUS AND 50 MILLION WILL DIE ACCORDING TO MEDICAL EXPERTS. WHAT CAN WE DO TO PROTECT OURSELVES SEE MY WEBSITE FOR HUNDREDS OF VIDEOS AND ARTICLES ABOUT THE DEADLY CORONA VIRUS: www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk
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