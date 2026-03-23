© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
(Ooh-ooh)
(Yeah, yeah)
[Verse 1]
Step into the light and let the rhythm take control
We're swinging through the night with a fire in our soul
The brass is getting loud and the bass is thumping low
There's nowhere else to be and there's nowhere else to go
[Chorus]
Shake it up, move your feet to the beat of the drum
Until the morning light, until the day is done
We're living for the moment, we're dancing in the rain
Forget about the sorrow and forget about the pain
(Oh-oh, yeah)
[Bridge]
(Scatting vocals)
[Chorus]
Shake it up, move your feet to the beat of the drum
Until the morning light, until the day is done
We're living for the moment, we're dancing in the rain
Forget about the sorrow and forget about the pain
(Yeah!)