[Intro]

(Ooh-ooh)

(Yeah, yeah)



[Verse 1]

Step into the light and let the rhythm take control

We're swinging through the night with a fire in our soul

The brass is getting loud and the bass is thumping low

There's nowhere else to be and there's nowhere else to go



[Chorus]

Shake it up, move your feet to the beat of the drum

Until the morning light, until the day is done

We're living for the moment, we're dancing in the rain

Forget about the sorrow and forget about the pain

(Oh-oh, yeah)



[Bridge]

(Scatting vocals)



[Chorus]

Shake it up, move your feet to the beat of the drum

Until the morning light, until the day is done

We're living for the moment, we're dancing in the rain

Forget about the sorrow and forget about the pain

(Yeah!)

