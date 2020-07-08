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Xi’s bait and rob - china’s belt and road initiative. Tedros with his Chinese mistresses
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97 views • July 08, 2020
Compilation of the latest on this top. Sit back watch this quick vid to enjoy.
it is alleged that WHO’s Dr. Tedros has some CCP mistresses in china. That may explain why Tedros was light on his feet when visited Xi with the long and very happy hand shake. It wasn’t the money, but the honey.
it is alleged that WHO’s Dr. Tedros has some CCP mistresses in china. That may explain why Tedros was light on his feet when visited Xi with the long and very happy hand shake. It wasn’t the money, but the honey.
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