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FDA Wants 55 YEARS to Release Vaccine Approval Documents
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30 views • December 04, 2021
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Go to the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/fda-wants-55-years-to-release-vaccine-approval-documents/
Links to the court documents: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/klvykdlryvg/vaccine%20foia%20complaint.pdf
https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvbkaeggpq/vaccine%20foia%20status%20report.pdf
In September, 30 scientists and professors filed a lawsuit to force the FDA to release the documents it reviewed to approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
The scientists want to “settle the ongoing public debate regarding the adequacy of the FDA’s review process,” which should “confirm the FDA’s conclusion that the Pfizer Vaccine is safe and effective and, thus, increase confidence in the Pfizer Vaccine.”
The lawsuit says that the FDA refused expedited processing of the scientists’ Freedom of Information Act request on the grounds that they did not demonstrate an urgent need.
The FDA proposed releasing the documents on a rolling basis of 500 pages per month.
That means it would be just under 55 YEARS before the FDA released all 329,000 pages of documents it used to approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Go to the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/fda-wants-55-years-to-release-vaccine-approval-documents/
Links to the court documents: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/klvykdlryvg/vaccine%20foia%20complaint.pdf
https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvbkaeggpq/vaccine%20foia%20status%20report.pdf
In September, 30 scientists and professors filed a lawsuit to force the FDA to release the documents it reviewed to approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
The scientists want to “settle the ongoing public debate regarding the adequacy of the FDA’s review process,” which should “confirm the FDA’s conclusion that the Pfizer Vaccine is safe and effective and, thus, increase confidence in the Pfizer Vaccine.”
The lawsuit says that the FDA refused expedited processing of the scientists’ Freedom of Information Act request on the grounds that they did not demonstrate an urgent need.
The FDA proposed releasing the documents on a rolling basis of 500 pages per month.
That means it would be just under 55 YEARS before the FDA released all 329,000 pages of documents it used to approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
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