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Global Dictatorship RISES! - Biden THREATENS Governors As Jab Mandate Tyranny GROWS
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1583 views • September 11, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent threats from both Biden and his advisers against the governors not willing to enforce jab mandates.
Biden recently announced the rollout of federal vaccine mandates that would effect 100 million people, also adding that "this is not about freedom" as well as threatening to "get governors out of" his way if they didn't support jab mandates. Following the speech, his advisers including Cedric Richmond piled onto the already existing controversy. Richmond said, "The President will run over governors who resist the vaccine mandate."
This is the move of a dictator. Of course Biden is a puppet like any president, but if the scripts being written are as bold as this, we should be ready for the biggest move yet globally. They are without a doubt going for the throat at this point.
In Canada, all of the leaders running against each other in the election (other than the Libertarian Party & People's Party) put together a propaganda video promoting the vaccine. This further points out the obvious fact that they're all working together.
All the while, Australia builds and activates quarantine camps and Nigeria announced that they will be banning people without a jab from having a bank account which we have been warning about for a long time. This is coming to a place near you very soon.
A new study has also come out proving that boys aged 12 to 15 are 6 times more likely to get a heart condition from the jab than to end up in the hospital from covid. The evidence is piling up high and yet the cult still refuses to listen. The cult is also getting more and more violent by the day.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent threats from both Biden and his advisers against the governors not willing to enforce jab mandates.
Biden recently announced the rollout of federal vaccine mandates that would effect 100 million people, also adding that "this is not about freedom" as well as threatening to "get governors out of" his way if they didn't support jab mandates. Following the speech, his advisers including Cedric Richmond piled onto the already existing controversy. Richmond said, "The President will run over governors who resist the vaccine mandate."
This is the move of a dictator. Of course Biden is a puppet like any president, but if the scripts being written are as bold as this, we should be ready for the biggest move yet globally. They are without a doubt going for the throat at this point.
In Canada, all of the leaders running against each other in the election (other than the Libertarian Party & People's Party) put together a propaganda video promoting the vaccine. This further points out the obvious fact that they're all working together.
All the while, Australia builds and activates quarantine camps and Nigeria announced that they will be banning people without a jab from having a bank account which we have been warning about for a long time. This is coming to a place near you very soon.
A new study has also come out proving that boys aged 12 to 15 are 6 times more likely to get a heart condition from the jab than to end up in the hospital from covid. The evidence is piling up high and yet the cult still refuses to listen. The cult is also getting more and more violent by the day.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
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World Alternative Media
2021
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