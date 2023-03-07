The Jan 6th VIDEO TAPES RELEASED | Tucker Carlson FULL Epsode 03/06/23

THE TRUTH COMES OUT. PROOF of the J6 Committee LIES. Here is the full episode. Also see on this channel several of the best clips from last nights episode if you dont have 40 minutes to watch the entire program. [Commercial free replay]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.