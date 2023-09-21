Tom Renz | Fat Chance We Will Use Dove Soap

Liberty Daily published an article today about McCarthy making a prediction about the White House nominee. The article has a bunch of interesting things in there and there’s a lot of relevant topics covered. It starts out with McCarthy stating that he thinks Trump is going to be the nominee. Shocker right? Trump’s ahead by 50+ points, all the candidates are in single digits except for DeSantis who has 12.7% support. Trump is winning this by a ridiculous amount and I kind of feel bad about the way this is going down. The only thing the other candidates are doing at this point is just pulling away from the ability to unify. Frankly outside of DeSantis I don’t think any of them have die hard support, nobody is jumping up and down over Mike Pence, why would you? The thing about DeSantis is I like him, he’s done a good job in Florida, I am just of the opinion that that’s where he should have stayed for a few more years. McCarthy recognizing that Trump is the de facto nominee is really an interesting thing. McCarthy isn’t saying things like this without having thought it through, this was a statement. It’s not like this was a roaring endorsement or that he’s jumping on the Trump bandwagon and I don’t see him doing anything to help Trump. He talks about it but what is he doing to help him? This statement is important because he’s saying of course we are all for Trump, but when you look at his policies he hasn’t done a damn thing to help Trump. There’s no release of the January 6 footage, no wild push for impeachment of Merrick Garland or any of these other DOJ crooks, there’s barely a push for an impeachment inquiry on Biden. He went on to say he served with Ron DeSantis and that he’s not on the level as President Trump in any way shape or form and he wouldn’t have gotten elected without Trump’s endorsement. This is all a kiss the ring type statement, he’s trying to kiss Trump’s rear end enough to try and get some favor with him. I hope to God Trump doesn’t fall for this. This is all meaningless, of course Trump is going to be the nominee, I don’t care if you like Ron or not, he’s down by 50 points there’s no coming back from that. Ron DeSantis’s only hope of being the nominee is if Trump was somehow disqualified which is completely unconstitutional and frankly if Trump were to be disqualified with a 50 point lead and anybody stepped up into his shoes I’m voting against them. Everybody should say absolutely not. If there’s anything on this planet that should unify the republican platform it should be that you are not going to decide who our nominee is through lawfare, especially corrupt lawfare which is all the DOJ does. This whole thing is a meaningless load of drivel. This is what the mainstream republicans do and make no mistake McCarthy is mainstream. Please support us at www.TomRenz.com and become a Renz Warrior at www.RenzWarrior.com and if you’ve been injured by these jabs and need disability please go to www.Renz-Law.com & let us know or call 1-877-736-9773. If you give to our GiveSendGo, subscribe to my Locals Community, Rumble, and SubStack, & buy from our sponsors and tell them Renz sent you then you are helping to fund our fight against tyranny. If you are interested in gold or silver, go to www.bh-pm.com and tell them Renz sent you. https://linktr.ee/tomrenz





