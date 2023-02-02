Create New Account
The Reasons Why Germany Agrees to Send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
High Hopes
Published Thursday |
US Military News


Feb 1, 2023

In this video, we'll share the reasons why Germany has decided to send Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine.


For months, German public opinion has supported Scholz's refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. However, according to a Forsa survey taken last week, German public support for supplying battle tanks to Ukraine has reached an all-time high: 46% of those polled are in favor of delivering Leopard tanks, while the same percentage are opposed.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN7g_ANKJ8g

Keywords
current eventsrussiawarus military newsukrainegermanytanksscholzleopard 2mbtsforsa survey

