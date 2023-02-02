The Reasons Why Germany Agrees to Send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

US Military News





Feb 1, 2023

Germany has decided to send Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine.





For months, German public opinion has supported Scholz's refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. However, according to a Forsa survey taken last week, German public support for supplying battle tanks to Ukraine has reached an all-time high: 46% of those polled are in favor of delivering Leopard tanks, while the same percentage are opposed.





