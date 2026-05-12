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Trump Delivered — Energy, Factories, Money & The Golden Age
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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President Trump didn't just promise to make America great again. He delivered. With lightning speed.


Julie breaks down the wins that are reshaping the country. On day one, he declared a national energy emergency — slashing regulations, opening lands and waters for drilling, reviving coal and nuclear. The result? Record oil and gas production. Historic LNG exports. America is once again the undisputed energy superpower of the world. The temporary price spike is exactly that — temporary. It will go even lower.


Then came the manufacturing renaissance. Sweeping reciprocal tariffs — used exactly as America did before the Federal Reserve, when tariffs funded 80-90% of the entire federal government with zero income tax. The impact is explosive. U.S. Steel restarted its Gary mill. Trillions in new investments from Apple, TSMC, Pfizer. Manufacturing activity at four-year highs. Jobs returning. America is becoming a manufacturing powerhouse once again.


Borders are secure. Illegal crossings down over 90% — the largest deportation operation in history. Election integrity is being fixed: proof of citizenship required, non-citizen voting prosecuted. He will call it a national emergency and ban electronic voting machines.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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