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The Devil's Playground: Jesuit Georgetown University
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86 views • August 30, 2021
The Devil's Playground: Jesuit Georgetown University
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElRn-pD8mwc
Jesuit Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_A._Walsh
Notable alumni: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walsh_School_of_Foreign_Service
List of Georgetown University alumni - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Georgetown_University_alumni
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElRn-pD8mwc
Andrew White (Jesuit) Apostle of Maryland (Whitehouse Namesake)
Rome, Maryland was the name of Washington D.C. before the richest man, John Carroll, a Jesuit, donated the land.
The White House is named after Jesuit, Andrew White, who helped found St. Mary’s Maryland and returned to England to die in his later years
The US, French, Russia, Britain, Australia, Chile, Puerto Rico, etc. all have the same colored flags
The US flag is a derivative of the hated East Indian Tea Company
Washington D.C. was founded on Feb 21, 1871 by Congress, beholden only to Congress oversite. This formed the US Corporation, The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and their 10 miles is a separate City/state beholden to no other country, including the United States of America
Jesuits founded Canada, at the same time as White establishing Maryland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_White_(Jesuit)
Jesuits considered Washington D.C. the “New Jerusalem”, or New Birthing of their NWO, so this is why then named the two states adjacent, VIRGINia and MARYland, or the VIRGIN MARY..get it?
https://aplanetruth.info/2016/07/16/revisionist-history-the-jesuits-founded-america-as-told-by-the-victors/
https://granddesignexposed.com/alieso/deeplyimplanted.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElRn-pD8mwc
Jesuit Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_A._Walsh
Notable alumni: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walsh_School_of_Foreign_Service
List of Georgetown University alumni - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Georgetown_University_alumni
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElRn-pD8mwc
Andrew White (Jesuit) Apostle of Maryland (Whitehouse Namesake)
Rome, Maryland was the name of Washington D.C. before the richest man, John Carroll, a Jesuit, donated the land.
The White House is named after Jesuit, Andrew White, who helped found St. Mary’s Maryland and returned to England to die in his later years
The US, French, Russia, Britain, Australia, Chile, Puerto Rico, etc. all have the same colored flags
The US flag is a derivative of the hated East Indian Tea Company
Washington D.C. was founded on Feb 21, 1871 by Congress, beholden only to Congress oversite. This formed the US Corporation, The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and their 10 miles is a separate City/state beholden to no other country, including the United States of America
Jesuits founded Canada, at the same time as White establishing Maryland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_White_(Jesuit)
Jesuits considered Washington D.C. the “New Jerusalem”, or New Birthing of their NWO, so this is why then named the two states adjacent, VIRGINia and MARYland, or the VIRGIN MARY..get it?
https://aplanetruth.info/2016/07/16/revisionist-history-the-jesuits-founded-america-as-told-by-the-victors/
https://granddesignexposed.com/alieso/deeplyimplanted.html
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