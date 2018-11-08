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8/11/18 #ERADICATE Q+TRUMP: “These People Are Sick!” #DEATHOFANATION
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54 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/11/18 The Q Team has put out an explosive series of posts, letting us know that they have the plan in place to indict those responsible for the attempted Coup d’etat by Ob_ma, the UK, the Cl_ntons and multiple SES intelligence players and FBI rogue agents and plants in the Trump campaign and administration. “Previews are over!” Says Q and precision take downs of the criminals are underway. Once the truth comes out about what happened in Haiti, the weaponized weather used to purposely devastate the country, the complicity of the Dominican Republic corrupt government, the trafficking of Haitian children and adults and the mass looting of the resources of the country, African Americans (who’s support of Trump has doubled in the last few months) and other people of color in the US will abandon the corrupt Dem party and we will finally be done with the two party tyranny and r store this Republic.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please go see the excellent patriotic and anti-fascist documentary Death of a Nation by Dinesh d’Souza:
Https://www.deathofanationmovie.com
The current Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) labeling policy for “Product of U.S.A.” allows cheap foreign beef to pass through USDA-inspected plants or be blended with U.S. beef to gain the increased market price that unwitting consumers pay for meat they think was raised in the U.S. Please sign the petition to stop this practice today and support American ranchers who are not part of the Cargill factory-farming monopoly:
Https://www.advocacy.organicconsumers.org
To watch President Trump’s roast of HRC at the Astoria hotel in NYC prior to the 2016 election where he courageously speaks the truth:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JOUFsCS7xYE
Please support the work of Katie G and the Citizens Investigative Report channel on YT! She does an excellent job of reporting the Q posts and she is collecting video testimonies from people who share their stories of why they believe in Q!
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV with your positive comments, news tips and links, prayers and donations! You make this channel possible and the incredible community we have here is such a blessing and a wonderful force for change! We Are Free!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
8/11/18 The Q Team has put out an explosive series of posts, letting us know that they have the plan in place to indict those responsible for the attempted Coup d’etat by Ob_ma, the UK, the Cl_ntons and multiple SES intelligence players and FBI rogue agents and plants in the Trump campaign and administration. “Previews are over!” Says Q and precision take downs of the criminals are underway. Once the truth comes out about what happened in Haiti, the weaponized weather used to purposely devastate the country, the complicity of the Dominican Republic corrupt government, the trafficking of Haitian children and adults and the mass looting of the resources of the country, African Americans (who’s support of Trump has doubled in the last few months) and other people of color in the US will abandon the corrupt Dem party and we will finally be done with the two party tyranny and r store this Republic.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please go see the excellent patriotic and anti-fascist documentary Death of a Nation by Dinesh d’Souza:
Https://www.deathofanationmovie.com
The current Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) labeling policy for “Product of U.S.A.” allows cheap foreign beef to pass through USDA-inspected plants or be blended with U.S. beef to gain the increased market price that unwitting consumers pay for meat they think was raised in the U.S. Please sign the petition to stop this practice today and support American ranchers who are not part of the Cargill factory-farming monopoly:
Https://www.advocacy.organicconsumers.org
To watch President Trump’s roast of HRC at the Astoria hotel in NYC prior to the 2016 election where he courageously speaks the truth:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JOUFsCS7xYE
Please support the work of Katie G and the Citizens Investigative Report channel on YT! She does an excellent job of reporting the Q posts and she is collecting video testimonies from people who share their stories of why they believe in Q!
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV with your positive comments, news tips and links, prayers and donations! You make this channel possible and the incredible community we have here is such a blessing and a wonderful force for change! We Are Free!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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