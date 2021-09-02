VERITAS TEACHER-GATE. WE HAVE LAWS IN PLACE TO REMOVE THESE PEOPLE, USE THEM!!

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the reason that this case (the "teacher" was terminated) is so telling is that it, if it had been adjudicated, it would allowed for the use of firing personnel in compliance with the Hatch Act (a federal law but one that has implications in this case)
ALL people fighting with their local school boards should become more conversant with the existing laws. You have the power to make the change! There are laws on the books that safeguard you, you just have to make the politicians follow through with them. The Left wins when the citizen does nothing.
Veritas progress on Leftist Teacher: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Clsat8k2LE/
Schneiderman Case (SCOTUS) 1943 https://ir.lawnet.fordham.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&;httpsredir=1&article=1259&context=flr
The Hatch Act: https://osc.gov/Services/Pages/HatchAct.aspx
A slightly Left interpretation: https://www.thoughtco.com/the-hatch-act-3368321
FDA "version" https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/ethics/hatch-act-political-activity-and-federal-employee