The Red Heifer Prophecy: Reality vs. Heresy; What Does God Say About The End Times???
Golgotha's144,000
Published a day ago

The Jewish world is plagued by two realities;  #1 Because the rabbis are worshiped instead of God 80% of jewish practice is pagan and anti-scripture; #2 God has purposefully blinded jews to the completion of the scripture in order to bring the rest of the world into the family of God through the New Testament.  The problem is that christian practice is 98% pagan and anti-scripture and there both the churches and synagogues do not understand God's plan of redemption for His people.

salvationprophecyreligionend timesrevelationred heifer

