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Episode 163 - The Truth About the Unvaccinated
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619 views • August 28, 2021
This episode is my attempt to set the record straight about the unvaccinated. For those of you who are suspicious of them; think they are worthy of scorn and contempt or worse, this episode is for you.
For everyone else, this episode is packed full of Covid-related information. It offers a recap of the historical record from the perspective of the unvaxxed.
For everyone else, this episode is packed full of Covid-related information. It offers a recap of the historical record from the perspective of the unvaxxed.
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