SAVE THE BABIES: A DOCUMENTARY ON CPS CHILD TRAFFICKING

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SonOfEnos
Kenan SonOfEnos
In this groundbreaking feature-length film, executive producer Patrick Howley and director Ben DeLaurentis reveal the dark side of Child Protective Services, showing how CPS traffics children with the support of perverted politicians. This film is dedicated to all of the children who have been snatched from their homes by CPS, and all of their families.
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