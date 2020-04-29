Mansfield Woodhouse Village Green Anti Road Protest 2004

In Autumn of 2003 a camp was set up on the edge of Mansfield Woodhouse to oppose the proposed road junction on Debdale lane where there stood a 300 year old Beech tree as well as a Lime Tree and Horse chesnut tree, both around 200 years old, and a few Sycamore trees. This was part of the planning conditions given to Bellway housing by the local council attatched to the Go ahead for 200 houses about 300 yards up the road.

The propoped land for the junction was the local village green and had been used for many years by locals to walk dogs and for kids to play etc.

As any opposition from the local residents was being ignored, treehouses were set up in the trees, thus halting development in order to take the matter to court.